Just how much of an underdog Las Vegas made South Carolina against Georgia

SHARE COPY LINK

South Carolina football was assured to be an underdog at it headed to Athens to face off with No. 3 Georgia.

And the Gamecocks will start out being picked to lose by four scores.

South Carolina opened as a 24-point underdog. Since 2015, the largest line in the series since 2015 was UGA by 23 1/2 in 2017.

At one point in the offseason, the projected line was put at 20 points.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In the past few years, the Gamecocks have been a 26-point ‘dog against Clemson and 26 1/2 against Alabama.

The Gamecocks are 3-2 against the spread this season, while Georgia is also 3-2, failing to cover larger spreads against Notre Dame and Muarry State.

The Bulldogs have won four in a row in the rivalry series after USC had taken four of five from 2010-14.

Kickoff is at Noon in Athens on ESPN.