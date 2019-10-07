South Carolina’s kickoff time vs. Florida is on hold

SHARE COPY LINK

Learning a new kickoff time for South Carolina football has become a Monday tradition for Gamecocks fans, but this week, they’ll have to wait to learn when and on what channel they can see USC face off against Florida.

CBS has used one of its six-day hold exemptions this week, meaning the network will have until Sunday, after this week’s games have taken place, to decide which game on Oct. 19 it will broadcast in its coveted 3:30 p.m. slot.

The options for South Carolina-Florida are the 3:30 time on CBS, a noon kickoff on ESPN or a 6 p.m. start on ESPN. The other games being considered and placed on hold are LSU-Mississippi State and Kentucky-Georgia.

While kickoff times and TV schedules are typically announced two weeks in advance of games, the SEC and networks will sometimes wait to determine which game will go in a specific time slot on a certain channel, wanting to retain flexibility to put the most anticipated or competitive games at the most high-profile times.

SEC KICKOFF TIMES (OCT. 19)

Kentucky at Georgia — 3:30 p.m. on CBS/6 p.m. on ESPN

Florida at South Carolina — Noon on ESPN/3:30 p.m. on CBS/6 p.m. on ESPN

LSU at Mississippi State — Noon on ESPN/3:30 p.m. on CBS/6 p.m. on ESPN

Auburn at Arkansas — Noon on SEC Network

Missouri at Vanderbilt — 4 p.m. on SEC Network

Texas A&M at Ole Miss — 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Tennessee at Alabama — 9 p.m. on ESPN

SOUTH CAROLINA 2019 SCHEDULE

Aug. 31 — North Carolina 24, South Carolina 20

Sept. 7 — South Carolina 72, Charleston Southern 10

Sept. 14 — Alabama 47, South Carolina 23

Sept. 21 — Missouri 34, South Carolina 14

Sept. 28 — South Carolina 24, Kentucky 7

Oct. 5 — Bye

Oct. 12 — South Carolina at Georgia, noon, ESPN

Oct. 19 — Florida at South Carolina, TBD

Oct. 26 — South Carolina at Tennessee, TBD

Nov. 2 — Vanderbilt at South Carolina, TBD

Nov. 9 — Appalachian State at South Carolina, TBD

Nov. 16 — South Carolina at Texas A&M, TBD

Nov. 23 — Bye

Nov. 30 — Clemson at South Carolina, TBD