The GoGamecocks Podcast: Can South Carolina find a Georgia weakness to exploit?

South Carolina football returns from its open week to face a tall challenge this Saturday — No. 3 Georgia on the road at noon on ESPN. The Gamecocks are currently 24.5-point underdogs and have lost four in a row to the Bulldogs, their SEC East and border rivals.

In the latest episode of The GoGamecocks Podcast, The State’s Greg Hadley and Ben Breiner break down what must go right for USC to pull off the massive upset, as well as the importance of a respectable showing, the matchup between the Bulldogs’ offensive line and the Gamecocks’ defensive line and the chances of Carolina’s run game keeping up its strong production.

The GoGamecocks Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, Pandora, RadioPublic, Luminary, Pocket Casts, Podchaser, Castbox, Castro and Overcast. New episodes are released Monday and Wednesday every game week during football season.