Stunner between the hedges: South Carolina takes down No. 3 Georgia in overtime

South Carolina football and Will Muschamp got a win over a top opponent. And how.

In a stunning performance, the Gamecocks upset No. 3 Georgia 20-17 in double overtime on its home turf Saturday to snap a streak of 11 consecutive losses to ranked opponents.

It took everything USC had — luck, several momentum-swinging plays and a standout performance from the defense.

Sophomore cornerback Israel Mukuamu had three interceptions, including one in overtime, and senior Javon Kinlaw led an intense campaign of pressure on Georgia QB Jake Fromm that yielded three sacks. Coming into the game, Fromm had been sacked once this season and thrown no picks.

In overtime, Fromm threw a ball that was tipped and intercepted by Mukuamu, giving the Gamecocks a golden opportunity. Gamecocks kicker Parker White missed his 33-yard attempt wide right, however.

In double overtime, the Gamecocks pushed the ball to the two-yard line but had to settle for a field goal from White. Georgia, however, could get nothing going on offense, and Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship missed his attempt to give USC its first win over a top-five opponent since 2013.







