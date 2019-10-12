USC Gamecocks Football
Updates from Athens: South Carolina at Georgia
The South Carolina and Georgia football teams are facing off today at Sanford Stadium in Athens. Here’s the latest from the game, which kicks off at noon on ESPN.
The South Carolina and Georgia football teams are facing off today at Sanford Stadium in Athens. Here’s the latest from the game, which kicks off at noon on ESPN.
The South Carolina Gamecocks football team faces the Georgia Bulldogs on October 12, 2019 in Athens’ Sanford Stadium. Get game time, TV, stream and radio details here.KEEP READING
Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access.SAVE NOW
Comments