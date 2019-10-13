South Carolina vs. Florida game time set. Get ready for football and the fair

SHARE COPY LINK

South Carolina and Florida will kick off at noon and be broadcast on ESPN, it was announced Sunday.

The matchup will have to contend with traffic to the South Carolina State Fair, which is a neighbor to Williams-Brice Stadium and will be in full operation Saturday as part of its 150th season.

“Please note that traffic will be heavier than usual due to the game. Parking in fairgrounds lots is first come first served,” according to the fair.

CBS had used one of its six-day hold exemptions this week, meaning the network had until Sunday to decide which game on Oct. 19 it will broadcast in its coveted 3:30 p.m. slot. CBS chose LSU at Mississippi State for the network’s game.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The other possible landing spot for the Gamecocks (6 p.m. on ESPN) went to Kentucky at Georgia.

This week, South Carolina upset No. 3 Georgia 20-17 on the road. The Gamecocks are 3-3, 2-2 in the SEC.

No. 7 Florida, meanwhile, lost to No. 5 LSU 42-28.

“It will be a busy weekend in Columbia, as the University of South Carolina Lettermen’s Hall of Fame class of 2019 will be introduced at halftime and the annual State Fair will be in full swing in the fairgrounds adjacent to Williams-Brice Stadium,” USC said in announcing the game time.

Florida holds a 27-9-3 all-time series lead, with the Gamecocks winning five of the last nine meetings.

South Carolina’s Oct. 26 kickoff details for the Gamecocks’ road game at Tennessee should be locked in Monday.

SEC KICKOFF TIMES (OCT. 19)

Kentucky at Georgia — 6 p.m. on ESPN

Florida at South Carolina — Noon on ESPN

LSU at Mississippi State — 3:30 p.m. on CBS

Auburn at Arkansas — Noon on SEC Network

Missouri at Vanderbilt — 4 p.m. on SEC Network

Texas A&M at Ole Miss — 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Tennessee at Alabama — 9 p.m. on ESPN

SOUTH CAROLINA 2019 SCHEDULE

Aug. 31 — North Carolina 24, South Carolina 20

Sept. 7 — South Carolina 72, Charleston Southern 10

Sept. 14 — Alabama 47, South Carolina 23

Sept. 21 — Missouri 34, South Carolina 14

Sept. 28 — South Carolina 24, Kentucky 7

Oct. 5 — Bye

Oct. 12 — South Carolina 20, Georgia 17

Oct. 19 — Florida at South Carolina, noon ESPN

Oct. 26 — South Carolina at Tennessee, TBD

Nov. 2 — Vanderbilt at South Carolina, TBD

Nov. 9 — Appalachian State at South Carolina, TBD

Nov. 16 — South Carolina at Texas A&M, TBD

Nov. 23 — Bye

Nov. 30 — Clemson at South Carolina, TBD