Watch the jubilant scene in the locker room after Gamecocks stun No. 3 Georgia

SHARE COPY LINK

South Carolina football did something worth celebrating on Saturday, when the Gamecocks stunned No. 3 Georgia in Athens in overtime.

And the scene in the locker room matched that.

As part of his postgame speech, USC coach Will Muschamp delivered a succinct, “How ‘Bout Them Gamecocks” and the team that has come through ups and downs this season looked to be having fun worthy of what it just accomplished.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

South Carolina had been picked by Las Vegas to lose by 24 points at the start of the week, though that dwindled to a little more than 20 by kickoff.

It was the program’s first win against Georgia since the 2014 season and the first win against a Top-5 team since beating Missouri in 2013.

It is the program’s first win against a ranked team since topping No. 18 Tennessee in 2016.

The Gamecocks were down to their third-string quarterback by the end of the game. Jake Bentley was lost for the season in Week 1, and Ryan Hilinski took a hit to the side of the knee Saturday.