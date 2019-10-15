Former Gamecock picked on first day of XFL Draft

SHARE COPY LINK

Former South Carolina defensive end Devin Taylor was taken on the first day of the XFL Draft on Tuesday.

The Tampa Bay Vipers selected Taylor with the final pick of the defensive front seven portion of the XFL Draft. Quarterbacks, skill players and offensive linemen also were selected Tuesday. The rest of the players will be selected on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-8 Taylor was a fourth round selection by the Detroit Lions in 2013 and played five seasons in the NFL with the Lions and New York Giants. He had 94 tackles and 15 sacks in his NFL career.

Taylor, a Beaufort native, played with the Birmingham of now-defunct Alliance of American Football earlier this year. At USC, he had 161 tackles and 18 ½ sacks for the Gamecocks from 2008-12.

The XFL begins in February of 2020. Former Chicago Bears head coach Marc Trestman is the head coach and general manager of the Vipers.