Thumbs up, thumbs down: South Carolina vs. Florida

A look at what went right and wrong for South Carolina football in a 38-27 loss to the Florida Gators:

Thumbs Up

Flea flicker

On the second play of the game, South Carolina ran a flea flicker. QB Ryan Hilinski handed it to Rico Dowdle who flipped it back to Hilinski and he found Bryan Edwards for a 41-yard gain. Eight plays later, USC scored to go up 7-0.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Parker White

USC kicker tied a career-long with a 49-yard field goal for the second straight week. Junior has come a long way during his career at USC and is now fifth in school history in scoring.

Running game

Dowdle went down on the second play of game but Tavien Feaster and Mon Denson stepped up in his absence. Feaster had his second 100-yard game of season and Denson, who didn’t have a carry last week, finished with 58 yards. Both players scored.

Jammie Robinson

The freshman defensive back had one of his best games of the season. He recorded his first career interception that led to a Gamecocks touchdown in the third quarter.

Thumbs Down

Pierce TD run, officiating

After South Carolina took a 17-10 lead on Feaster’s 21-yard run in third quarter, Florida scored on first play after the kickoff on Dameon Pierce’s 75-yard TD run to tie it at 17. The replay showed Tyrie Cleveland holding USC DB Israel Mukuamu on the play, and the Gators appeared to have a false start before the play.

Passing game

Other than the flea flicker, the USC passing game struggled to connect on several deep ball opportunities. Most of them were overthrown.

Fourth quarter

South Carolina led 20-17 going to the fourth quarter but went just 13 yards combined on the first three drives of the quarter. USC gained 142 yards in the quarter but the majority was on final two drives when game was out of hand.

Weather

Saturday’s game featured the worst weather of the season. There was a steady drizzle during the game and came down really hard in the fourth quarter.