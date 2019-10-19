Next men up: Feaster, Denson step in for Dowdle to lead Gamecock running game

South Carolina starting running back Rico Dowdle left Saturday’s game with a knee injury after the first play of the game, but the Gamecocks’ running game didn’t miss a beat.

The tandem of Tavien Feaster and Mon Denson combined for 233 yards in the 38-27 loss to Florida at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Dowdle is scheduled to have an MRI and USC coach Will Muschamp didn’t know the severity of the injury in the moments after the game. Dowdle has battled injuries throughout his career at USC. If the senior has to miss time, the Gamecocks’ running game is in good hands with Feaster and Denson. Muschamp said senior AJ Turner would be the third back in the rotation.

Turner was moved from running back to defensive back in the offseason but is back practicing with the running backs. He missed Saturday’s game with a hamstring injury.

“I think those guys have played well for us this year,” Muschamp said of Feaster and Denson. “We’ve been rotating Rico and Tavien in there primarily. I told Mon it’s a long season and to be patient for opportunities.”

Feaster, the former S.C. Mr. Football, who was a grad transfer to USC after playing at Clemson, finished with a career-high 175 yards. He has shown flashes at times, including 34-yard run in the opener against North Carolina, and rushed for more than 100 yards in two of USC’s last three games.

“I hate that he went down. Praying for him, hope he has a speedy recovery and everything is OK for him,” Feaster said. “I see this as a moment to prove myself to the coaches and try to gain the trust in my teammates.”

Denson has been effective when he has gotten the opportunity during his time at USC. Saturday was just the third game this year he has ran the ball.

Denson has rushed for more than 100 yards three times during his career, including earlier this year against Charleston Southern.

“It’s next man up,” Denson said. “The more and more we kept running the ball, the more things started to open up.”

More injury news

Former Ridge View High standout and USC linebacker Damani Staley missed Saturday’s game with a turf toe suffered last week against Georgia, Muschamp said.

Staley has appeared in six games this season and has 11 tackles.

USC leading receiver Bryan Edwards left Saturday’s contest in the fourth quarter. He came into the postgame interview room with an ice pack on his hand but said he should be fine.

Smith finds the end zone

Redshirt sophomore receiver OrTre Smith scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game.

Smith caught a 4-yard pass from Ryan Hilinski with 1:53 left. It was Smith’s first TD catch since Sept. 30, 2017, against Texas A&M.

Smith played in just two games last season because of a lingering knee issue and has six catches for 49 yards this year.

Briefly

▪ Hall of Fame coach Steve Spurrier and his wife, Jerri, were at the game Saturday. Spurrier coached both teams and it was the second time he has been at Williams-Brice this year. He also attended the Kentucky game.

▪ Freshman defensive back Jammie Robinson had his first career interception in the third quarter.

▪ PGA Tour pro and former Gamecock standout Wesley Bryan was Saturday’s celebrity starter.

▪ Captains for the game were TJ Brunson, Daniel Fennell, Donell Stanley, Javon Kinlaw.

▪ Attendance for the game was announced at 78,883.