How much the Gamecocks are favored by heading to Tennessee
For the South Carolina football team to go bowling, Saturday’s trip to Knoxville, Tennessee becomes must-win.
The Gamecocks will face the Vols as a slight favorite.
Vegas opened with USC as an 4.5-point favorite. It’s the fourth time the Gamecocks have been favored in eight games.
The over under is 50 points.
The Gamecocks are 4-3 against the spread, while the Vols are 3-4.
South Carolina has won three in a row in the series, after the Gamecocks broke a three-game skid. Will Muschamp has yet to lose to Tennessee having four games as Florida Gators coach.
The Gamecocks (3-4, 2-3 SEC) are coming off a loss to UF, while the Vols dropped a game to Alabama.
