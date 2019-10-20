Jamel Cook dismissed from South Carolina football team

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp announced safety Jamel Cook was dismissed from the team after an arrest Friday night.

“I really don’t have any other comment,” Muschamp said.

Cook was arrested on Friday night and booked early Saturday morning on a domestic violence charge.

According to a police incident report: “Cook is accused of physically assaulting a female several times about the body during an argument while at the 700 block of Gadsden Street.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Cook is out of jail on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond with the condition he not return to the location of the incident or have contact with the victim, according to online arrest records.

Cook joined the Gamecocks as a transfer from Southern Cal and sat out last season.

He was a cornerback last season, but moved to safety in the offseason. He made one tackle in garbage time against Charleston Southern but has played sparingly, as Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp questioned his consistency and effort.

Out of high school, the 6-foot-4, 190-pounder was a four-star prospect, the No. 99 player in his class and No. 2 athlete.