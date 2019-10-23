The GoGamecocks Podcast: Time for another nerve-wracking game with Tennessee?

South Carolina football travels to Tennessee this Saturday in an SEC East rivalry game with crucial implications for both teams.

With five games left of its schedule, USC needs three more wins to clinch a bowl berth, and the Volunteers represent one of the main challenges to making that happen. Tennessee, meanwhile, sits at 2-5, and coach Jeremy Pruitt could use the win to help quiet concerns around the program.

In the latest episode of The GoGamecocks Podcast, The State sports reporters Greg Hadley and Ben Breiner break down the challenges and opportunities the Gamecocks have against the Vols, including the play of freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski, the run game led by Tavien Feaster and without Rico Dowdle and the defense against UT signal caller Jarrett Guarantano.

The GoGamecocks Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, Pandora, RadioPublic, Luminary, Pocket Casts, Podchaser, Castbox, Castro and Overcast. New episodes are released Monday and Wednesday every game week during football season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW