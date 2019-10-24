South Carolina unveils uniform combination for Tennessee game

South Carolina running back Mon Denson (34) tries to find running room during of the second half of the game against Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA Saturday, November 04, 2017. tdominick@thestate.com

As South Carolina football hits the road for a crucial game against an SEC East rival in the Tennessee Volunteers, the Gamecocks will sport white pants, garnet helmets with white jerseys.

The video dropped by the team used a bit of a spooky Halloween theme for the reveal, but with a Gamecock deploying a sledgehammer to smash something orange.

The last time USC wore this combo was against Georgia in 2017. USC also wore it against Missouri that year.

Last season, the Gamecocks edged the Volunteers 27-24 for the third win in a row in the series. Before that, Tennessee had taken three in a row and the past seven games have been decided by an average of less than 3.3 points per game.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp has yet to lose to the Vols in seven tries.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. on SEC Network. USC is a 4 1/2-point favorite and is trying to win the first of three games in which they should be picked to win by Las Vegas. The Volunteers are 2-5, but beat Mississippi State two weeks ago and played well against Alabama.

UNIFORM COMBOS FROM 2019

▪ Florida: white pants, black jersey, white helmet

▪ Georgia: garnet pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Kentucky: white pants, black throwback jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Missouri: black pants, white jersey, black helmet

▪ Alabama: garnet pants, garnet jersey, white helmet

▪ Charleston Southern: white pants, black throwback jersey, garnet helmet

▪ North Carolina: white pants, white jerseys, white helmets

UNIFORM COMBOS FROM 2018

▪ Virginia: black pants, white jersey, black helmet

▪ Akron: garnet pants, black jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Clemson: white pants, white jersey, white helmet

▪ Florida: black pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Ole Miss: black pants, white jersey, black helmet

▪ Tennessee: black pants, black jersey, black helmet

▪ Texas A&M: black pants, black jersey, white helmet

▪ Missouri: garnet pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Kentucky: garnet pants, white jersey, white helmet

▪ Vanderbilt: white pants, white jersey, white helmet

▪ Georgia: black pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Coastal Carolina: white pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet