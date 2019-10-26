Rocky Top tumble: Tennessee too much for South Carolina

South Carolina got the first big pass play Saturday against Tennessee. The Volunteers got more, though, and that cost the Gamecocks in a 41-21 loss at Neyland Stadium.

A second-half collapse, due in large part to USC’s secondary struggles, cost Carolina (3-5, 2-4 SEC) a crucial result against an conference opponent and damaged the Gamecocks’ bowl hopes.

Things got off to a promising start, as USC took the lead on the first play from scrimmage of the game — freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski found junior wide receiver Shi Smith for a 75-yard catch-and-score over the middle.

While the Gamecocks had just one more play for more than 20 yards for the rest of the game, Tennessee had seven, all through the air. With starter Brian Maurer sidelined by a concussion, the Vols relied on a combination of redshirt freshman J.T. Shrout and embattled veteran Jarrett Guarantano under center, and Tennessee playmakers Jauan Jennings and Marquez Callaway totaled 276 all-purpose yards between them.

“We just didn’t cover 15 (Jennings) and 1 (Callaway),” coach Will Muschamp said. “We really had a hard time matching up on those guys. We knew that going into the game. We’ve had a hard time matching up with them since they’ve been here ... we had a hard time covering and tackling 15 in space. Give those guys credit, but we didn’t cover very well on those guys.”

Early on, though, UT was limited to a field goal in the first quarter and came up short on a goal line push in the second.

But Callaway sparked his team with 65-yard punt return for a touchdown, setting off four consecutive lead-changing scores in the next 10 minutes.

With 5:39 left in the half, South Carolina got favorable field position at UT’s 44. Hilinski then led a quick scoring drive, with senior running back Mon Denson punching in the ball from the one-yard line. Tennessee then struck back in just 42 seconds, as Guarantano connected with Jennings on two passes for gains of 27 and 48 yards, the latter going for a touchdown.

“It just goes back to, they had a lot of coverage we were in, and they were calling the perfect calls,” sophomore cornerback Jaycee Horn said. “It really wasn’t know too much the receivers or anything like that. ... They didn’t really do anything that surprised us.”

But with under three minutes left before halftime, the Gamecocks went 75 yards in 2:24, punctuated by a rushing TD for senior running back Tavien Feaster to put USC up 21-17.

In the second half, though, the Gamecocks secondary fell apart. Guarantano connected on a 48-yard bomb to Callaway on one drive, then found Jennings for a 19-yard score on the next. Shrout then came in and launched a 55-yard score of his own to Callaway to put the Vols up 31-21.

“To give up explosive plays, it’s just, (they’re) killers, it’s momentum changes, it’s field position changes, it changes the scoreboard,” Muschamp said. “You can’t allow it to happen, and that’s something we really, the last three or four games, have done a much better job with explosive plays in those things, and it reared its head tonight.”

Another field goal padded Tennessee’s lead, and with 11:41 left to play, the Vols blocked punter Joseph Charlton, recovering the ball in the end zone to finish the game’s scoring.

“At the end of the day, executing,” senior linebacker T.J. Brunson said of what the Gamecocks were lacking. “We just need to, you know, understand the situation that we’re in. Those guys are good guys and make a lot of plays, and those guys, you know, you have to line up against them and play your best ball.”

THREE POINTS

Star of the game: Junior receiver Shi Smith posted a season-best game of 156 yards on 11 catches.

Play of the game: Bryan Edwards’ 18-yard, one-handed catch in the second quarter wasn’t just the most impressive catch of the game or of his career. It was arguably the best catch of the college football season. Not to mention, it set up the Gamecocks up for a go-ahead score.

On the flip side, the 55-yard touchdown pass from Tennessee’s J.T. Shrout to Marquez Callaway in the third quarter was a stunning body blow to the Gamecocks, giving the Vols their first two-possession lead and robbing fans of any hope that the loss of Jarrett Guarantano might help the defensive backs.

Stat of the game: Nine Tennessee passing plays of 15 or more yards, including seven of more than 20.

NEXT

Who: South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia

TV: SEC Network