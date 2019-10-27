Deebo Samuel sprints for first NFL rushing score

After being inactive last week, former South Carolina star Deebo Samuel made an impact in his return to the field Sunday for the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers.

The Gamecock receiving great took an inside handoof and scored on a 20-yard run in the third quarter to give the 49ers a 34-13 lead over the Carolina Panthers. San Francisco went on to win, 51-13, and is 7-0 on the season.

It was Samuel’s second NFL touchdown. The rookie scored his first one against the Bengals on Sept. 15. Samuel entered the game with 15 catches for 168 yards. Against the Panthers, he had three catches for 19 yards and two carries for 29 yards.

Samuel missed last week’s game with a groin injury.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW