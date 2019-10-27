Will Muschamp would welcome Jake Bentley back next year — the plan for that discussion

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said Sunday night he doesn’t have an inkling of the plans his opening game starting quarterback, Jake Bentley, has for next season.

He had no updates on Bentley’s plan there, but he has his own plan as to how he will approach that conversation at some point.

“Jake and I are very close,” Muschamp said. “And he and I will sit down and have a good conversation about what’s best for him and best for South Carolina. When we have that conversation, I’ll be able to update you more.”

Bentley has missed South Carolina’s past seven games after a lisfranc foot fracture that required season-ending surgery.

That means the senior, who started 33 games across four seasons, will have a decision to make. He’ll have the chance to come back as a redshirt senior, and that in turn leads to some questions.

He had dreams of going pro but turned that down after 2018, and the only game he’s played since then was a disastrous loss to North Carolina. He could return and try to take the starting spot, which true freshman Ryan Hilinski has held in his place. He could also test the graduate transfer market and look for a fresh start, as more and more quarterbacks seem to be doing.

Bentley’s father, Bobby, is also a staffer with the Gamecocks.

Bentley has thrown for 7,527 yards, 55 touchdowns and 32 interceptions across his long career. He led the Gamecocks from 2-4 to a bowl as a freshman, nine wins as a sophomore and put up a productive statistical season as a junior.

He is third in career touchdown passes and fourth in career yards at South Carolina.

Muschamp said he’s received no indication about Bentley’s decision, but when asked if Bentley would be welcomed back, Muschamp said that he would. In the short term, Muschamp said Bentley has just been focused on the day-to-day things he can do for the team, even as he’s not on the field.

“He’s being a great teammate,” Muschamp said. “He’s helping these young quarterbacks. He’s not been able to travel with us. ... Our training staff has not wanted him to do that.

“He’s been at all of our home games, all of our practices, all of our meetings and in the training room constantly supporting our guys.”