South Carolina football will look to get redshirt years for two veteran players

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp said Tuesday he hopes to get another year for a pair of his injured veteran players.

On the weekly SEC teleconference, he said defensive end Brad Johnson will be held to only four games this season so he can redshirt. The team will also apply for a sixth-year medical redshirt for wide receiver Randrecous Davis.

Johnson has missed the past six games with a groin issue, while Davis has been sidelined all year with an ankle.

Johnson is a junior and was projected to be the top backup at Buck behind D.J. Wonnum this season. He played in the first two games and had 29 tackles, 3 1/2 sacks and four quarterback hurries last season, starting two games at the end of the season.

