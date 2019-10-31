USC Gamecocks Football
Game time, TV details set for South Carolina vs. Texas A&M
South Carolina football team will play its third night game in a row on Nov. 16, traveling to Texas A&M to face the Aggies at 7:30 p.m. eastern, televised on the SEC Network, the conference announced Thursday.
The Gamecocks play Vanderbilt this Saturday at home, kicking off at 7:30 p.m., then host App State the week after, starting at 7 p.m. Texas A&M plays Texas-San Antonio this weekend, then have an open week before playing the Gamecocks.
Thursday’s decision, ahead of the usual 12-day selection process the conference uses to determine start times and TV channels, was part of a larger announcement from the SEC, revealing those details for select games across the month of November.
Texas A&M and South Carolina have played five times, with the Aggies winning all five matchups, including three losses for coach Will Muschamp. At Kyle Field in College Station, USC has lost twice, both times by seven points.
The Aggies entered this season with high expectations and a top-25 ranking under coach Jimbo Fisher. But their schedule, ranked as one of the toughest in the country, and mixed results from quarterback Kellen Mond have left A&M unranked and with a 5-3 record.
South Carolina, meanwhile, is fighting to keep its bowl hopes alive after losing to Tennessee this past Saturday, dropping Muschamp’s squad to 3-5 on the year.
SOUTH CAROLINA 2019 SCHEDULE
Aug. 31 — North Carolina 24, South Carolina 20
Sept. 7 — South Carolina 72, Charleston Southern 10
Sept. 14 — Alabama 47, South Carolina 23
Sept. 21 — Missouri 34, South Carolina 14
Sept. 28 — South Carolina 24, Kentucky 7
Oct. 5 — Bye
Oct. 12 — South Carolina 20, Georgia 17
Oct. 19 — Florida 38, South Carolina 27
Oct. 26 — Tennessee 41, South Carolina 21
Nov. 2 — Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
Nov. 9 — Appalachian State at South Carolina, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Nov. 16 — South Carolina at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
Nov. 23 — Bye
Nov. 30 — Clemson at South Carolina, TBD
