South Carolina drops uniform combo for Halloween weekend game with Vanderbilt

For Halloween weekend, South Carolina football will go with white helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants against Vanderbilt.

In a spooky hype video released Thursday evening, the Gamecocks unveiled the look, which they most recently wore last year against Chattanooga.

USC and Vandy will face off under the lights on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium, kicking off at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Carolina needs a win over the Commodores to keep its fading bowl hopes alive, while VU is coming off an open week and a surprising upset of Missouri two weeks ago, but still has a 2-5 record on the year. The Gamecocks are favored by 15 points.

UNIFORM COMBOS FROM 2019

▪ Tennessee: white pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Florida: white pants, black jersey, white helmet

▪ Georgia: garnet pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Kentucky: white pants, black throwback jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Missouri: black pants, white jersey, black helmet

▪ Alabama: garnet pants, garnet jersey, white helmet

▪ Charleston Southern: white pants, black throwback jersey, garnet helmet

▪ North Carolina: white pants, white jerseys, white helmets

UNIFORM COMBOS FROM 2018

▪ Virginia: black pants, white jersey, black helmet

▪ Akron: garnet pants, black jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Clemson: white pants, white jersey, white helmet

▪ Florida: black pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Ole Miss: black pants, white jersey, black helmet

▪ Tennessee: black pants, black jersey, black helmet

▪ Texas A&M: black pants, black jersey, white helmet

▪ Missouri: garnet pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Kentucky: garnet pants, white jersey, white helmet

▪ Vanderbilt: white pants, white jersey, white helmet

▪ Georgia: black pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Coastal Carolina: white pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet