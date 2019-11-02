South Carolina’s No. 2 receiver not dressed for Vanderbilt game

South Carolina football looks to be without one of its top offensive weapons against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Gamecocks wide receiver Shi Smith was not dressed in early warmups and not participating in drills.

The Big Spur reported earlier in the day he was out with a hamstring issue.

The junior has been a three-year starter at USC and is currently the team’s No. 2 pass catcher. He has 36 catches fro 408 yards and two touchdowns on the season and is coming off a career-best performance of 156 yards on 11 catches in a loss to Tennessee.

Smith was making posts on social media Friday night showing he was not sequestered with the team in a hotel the night before the game.

Smith came to Columbia as a four-star recruit out of Union Country, playing for former Gamecocks QB Steve Taneyhill.

The receivers behind him are Josh Vann, Xavier Legette, OrTre Smith and Chavis Dawkins. USC has had some trouble finding a consistent No. 3 pass receiver behind Bryan Edwards and Smith.