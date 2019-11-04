Scouting South Carolina’s next opponent: Appalachian State

Appalachian State (7-1, 4-1 Sun Belt) at South Carolina (4-5, 3-4 SEC)

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium

TV: ESPN2

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

THREE STORYLINES

1. South Carolina did what it had to do against Vanderbilt, dominating the Commodores and moving to within a couple wins of bowl eligibility. The Gamecocks must go at least 2-1 these last three games to get to six victories and get to a bowl for the fourth time in Will Muschamp’s four seasons as head coach. This next matchup is the easiest of the three, but it’s no gimmie. App State entered last week undefeated and ranked No. 20 in the country. The Mountaineers are among the top 25 of FBS programs in both scoring offense (38.5 points per game) and scoring defense (19.6).

2. This was setting up to be USC’s fourth ranked opponent in eight weeks until the Mountaineers slipped up Thursday night against Georgia Southern. The loss not only knocked Appalachian State out of the Top 25, but it dampened ASU’s chances of being the Group of 5 representative in a New Year’s Six bowl. Nonetheless, the Mountaineers are still a threat the Gamecocks must take seriously. App State and South Carolina share one common opponent — and the Mountaineers beat North Carolina. Intimated by a big crowd? The Mountaineers took Penn State to overtime last season before losing in front of 105,232 at Beaver Stadium.

3. The Gamecocks are far from full strength heading into Game No. 10. Injuries at running back, receiver, tight end and offensive line limit the depth around freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski, who’s had his own bouts with health this season. New weapons — see Deshaun Fenwick and Xavier Legette — emerged against Vandy, but it’s a reliable veteran who will be in the spotlight again against App State. Bryan Edwards enters this game needing 88 yards to pass Alshon Jeffrey and become USC’s all-time leader in receiving yards.

THREE APPALACHIAN STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH

1. The Georgia Southern loss ended a 17-game win streak for App State with Zac Thomas at quarterback. The junior has thrown for 14 touchdowns against three interceptions this season. He’s also third on the team in rushing with 303 yards and four scores.

2. App State has nine South Carolina natives on its roster, including receiver Malik Williams. The Chester product, who wasn’t offered by the Gamecocks, is second on the team with 37 catches for 438 yards and two touchdowns.

3. App State’s win over UNC included defensive end Demetrius Taylor becoming the first FBS player in the 2000s to record 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble return for a TD and an interception in the same game. Taylor is second in the Sun Belt in sacks and tackles for loss.