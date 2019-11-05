Jake Bentley among 25 Gamecocks set to walk for South Carolina’s senior day

South Carolina football quarterback Jake Bentley will face a choice at the end of the season: Go elsewhere as a graduate transfer, return to compete with Ryan Hilinski or takes his chances in the NFL.

But before that, Bentley is getting his USC degree and he will be walking on senior day Saturday before the game against Appalachian State.

The Gamecocks confirmed that Tuesday. Bentley has not played since the season opener when he suffered a foot injury on the final play. Bentley is fourth on the school’s all-time passing yardage list and third in all-time touchdowns.

Walking on senior day is sometimes a sign a player with eligibility left is moving on, but that’s not always the case.

Another intriguing name on Saturday’s senior day list is redshirt junior offensive lineman Sadarius Hutcherson.

Head coach Will Muschamp will address the media at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday ahead of this week’s game and will also speak about the senior class.

The 25 players expected to take part in Senior Day festivities include Michael Almond, Jake Bentley, T.J. Brunson, Joseph Charlton, Chavis Dawkins, Mon Denson, Rico Dowdle, Bryan Edwards, Daniel Fennell, Tavien Feaster, Jaylan Foster, Bailey Hart, Sadarius Hutcherson, J.T. Ibe, Javon Kinlaw, Caleb Kinlaw, Kyle Markway, Matt Oliveira, Kiel Pollard, Kobe Smith, Donell Stanley, Will Tommie, A.J. Turner, Eldridge Thompson and D.J. Wonnum.