What Will Muschamp said about 5 USC seniors who have the chance to leave or return

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp said five players who have not exhausted their eligibility — three scholarship ones — will walk for his team Saturday, but none have made their choice about leaving or coming back.

The three most notable are senior quarterback Jake Bentley, and two redshirt juniors in offensive lineman Sadarius Hutcherson and tight end Kyle Markway. Muschamp said the discussion about their futures will take place in December.

Walk-on receiver Bailey Hart and defensive back Jaylan Foster also have choices to make.

Markway confirmed he will walk for senior day but could opt to return.

Bentley has not played since the season opener when he suffered a foot injury on the final play. Bentley is fourth on the school’s all-time passing yardage list and third in all-time touchdowns.

Up to that point, Bentley had started more than 30 games across four seasons. He came in as a true freshman and led the team from 2-4 to a bowl game.

He then was the QB of a nine-win team, and posted career highs as a junior despite missing time with a knee injury.

The 25 players expected to take part in Senior Day festivities include Michael Almond, Jake Bentley, T.J. Brunson, Joseph Charlton, Chavis Dawkins, Mon Denson, Rico Dowdle, Bryan Edwards, Daniel Fennell, Tavien Feaster, Jaylan Foster, Bailey Hart, Sadarius Hutcherson, J.T. Ibe, Javon Kinlaw, Caleb Kinlaw, Kyle Markway, Matt Oliveira, Kiel Pollard, Kobe Smith, Donell Stanley, Will Tommie, A.J. Turner, Eldridge Thompson and D.J. Wonnum.