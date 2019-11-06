Will Muschamp updates the status of injured running back Tavien Feaster

South Carolina running back Tavien Feaster practiced on Wednesday.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said Feaster was limited physically and remained questionable. He will not require surgery.

“A little gimpy,” Muschamp said. “I’d say he’s questionable for Saturday.”

Feaster, a graduate transfer from Clemson, missed Tuesday’s practice after the injury that limited him at points against Vanderbilt.

Feaster leads the Gamecocks with 625 yards and five rushing touchdowns. He took on a bigger role when Rico Dowdle injured his knee early against Florida and missed the following two games.

Feaster was once a top-30 national recruit and ran for more than 1,300 yards in three years in the Upstate.

The Gamecocks are set to get Dowdle back this week against a feisty Appalachian State team.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Muschamp guessed senior defensive tackle Keir Thomas, who missed the first nine games with an ankle issue could play between 10-18 snaps this weekend. He will redshirt and return next season.

Muschamp noted he came off practice Tuesday just feeling sore as he came got back in football shape.