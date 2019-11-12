Running back with more than 25 TDs this season commits to Gamecocks 

When Sandy Creek High School running back Rashad Amos decommitted from Western Kentucky soon after he received a South Carolina offer, the pattern wasn’t hard to see.

On Tuesday, he joined South Carolina’s 2020 recruiting class.

The 6-foot, 210-pound tailback made his choice hours after announcing he’d publicly make his pledge. He received a Tennessee offer over the weekend and also held offers from N.C. State, Colorado State and Boise State.

I told them I would answer all the people doubts and concerns I told them I would give them no reason to think nothing but good every time I step on the field... I thank my family and close friends for helping through this process and the man th upstairs

COMMITTED #spursup pic.twitter.com/mJnSxxyypO — Rashad Amos (@1dreamShad) November 13, 2019

Amos is a teammate of current Gamecocks commit Joey Hunter, who is done for the season with a torn ACL, and Alabama pledge Brian Branch.

Amos is the No. 1,271 player in his class in the 247Sports composite rankings, the No. 75 running back and No. 131 recruit in Georgia.

Through 10 games this season, Amos has run for 1,030 yards and 21 touchdowns on 135 carries. He also has 15 catches for around 380 yards and five or six scores, according to his high school coach.

He has 360 career carries for 2,345 yards, 39 catches for 476 more yards, 38 rushing scores and six more receiving.

His addition changes some of the dynamics in the Gamecocks’ running back group for the class. They’ve long been looking for another rusher alongside four-star MarShawn Lloyd. The team had been looking at Pitt commit Henry Parrish, as well as four-star linebacker Len’Neth Whitehead, who could play running back in college.

He is the 19th member of USC’s 2020 class, which projects to finish with 22 or 23 players. The Gamecocks still need a linebacker, an edge rusher and are reportedly in the mix for versatile tight end Jaheim Bell.

SOUTH CAROLINA CLASS OF 2020 COMMITS

▪ Luke Doty, QB (Myrtle Beach HS, SC)

▪ MarShawn Lloyd, RB (DeMatha Catholic HS, MD)

▪ Rashad Amos, RB (Sandy Creek HS, GA)

▪ Da’Qon Stewart, ATH, (North Mecklenburg HS, NC)

▪ Mike Wyman, WR, (Greensboro Dudley HS, NC)

▪ Rico Powers, WR, (Hapeville Charter HS, GA)

▪ Eric Shaw, TE/ATH, (Reeltown HS, AL)

▪ Jazston Turnetine, OL (Hutchinson Community College, KS)

▪ Tyshawn Wannamaker OL (Calhoun County HS, SC)

▪ Trai Jones, OL (Abbeville HS, SC)

▪ Vershon Lee, OL (Woodbridge, VA)

▪ Mohamed Kaba, LB (Clinton HS, NC)

▪ Alex Huntley, DL (Hammond HS, SC)

▪ Makius Scott, DL (Gainesville HS, GA)

▪ Tonka Hemingway, DL (Conway HS, SC)

▪ O’Donnell Fortune, DB (Sumter HS, SC)

▪ Dominick Hill, DB (Jones HS, FL)

▪ Joey Hunter, DB (Sandy Springs HS, GA)

▪ Kai Kroeger, P (Lake Forest HS, IL)