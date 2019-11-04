Gamecocks offer running back off 1,100-yard, 17 TD year committed to mid-major program

South Carolina has one running back commited in Marshawn Lloyd and would like to add a second to the 2020 class.

Sunday the Gamecocks offered Rashad Amos (6-foot, 210 pounds) of Tyrone, Georgia, a teammate of Gamecock defensive back commitment Joey Hunter. The two of them came in for Saturday’s game with Vanderbilt. That gave Amos a chance to talk more with the coaches and get a look at the program up close. The relationship between Amos and the Gamecocks is in the early stages.

“They contacted me was last week and they told me that they liked my film and they’ve got some backs leaving that are seniors and they’re looking for somebody to fill their spot next year,” Amos said. “They invited me to their game and I talked to (Will) Muschamp and the running backs coach. They told me they liked my film and I spent the day there, watched the game and looked around. I love South Carolina. They called me and said they wanted to offer me. They feel like I was a guy that can play there.”

Amos has been committed to Western Kentucky but has not shut down his recruiting. More Power Five programs are now showing interest and he wants to give the process more of a chance. Including his new opportunity with USC.

“I’m still weighing my options, still looking into what South Carolina can offer for me and see where I can be on their depth chart,” Amos said. “See what else is going to come after and I’ll just see what I like best.”

Amos also has visited Maryland, Wake Forest and Western Kentucky and he will visit Tennessee the end of the month after getting an invitation from the Vols’ staff. But his visit to USC put the Gamecocks in a good position with him.

“Out of all the schools that I’ve been to, South Carolina had a good vibe to it,” Amos said. “I liked the energy they had. They were very engaged with all the recruits that came and they talked to all of us one on one, and I liked that about them. I liked the environment that they had at the game. I like South Carolina, it’s a good school.”

Amos said he will return to South Carolina for an official visit, probably the weekend of Dec. 13. He is planning to sign in December at this point though me might wait until February since he’s not graduating early. Some of his other offers are Maryland, East Carolina, Coastal Carolina and South Alabama.

Amos did not know his senior stats but as a junior he said he rushed for 1,136 yards and 17 touchdowns.

“Every coach I talked to feels like I’m an every down back, I have the size to be a strength back,” he said. “I can play with power, some explosiveness and some breakaway speed.”

Notes:

▪ Gamecocks basketball target Earl Timberlake of Dematha High in Hyattsville, Maryland will announce his college decision at 4 p.m. in Monday. Timberlake has his decision down to the Gamecocks, Miami, Providence, Pitt and Seton Hall. USC was his first official in early June and the Gamecocks continued to press the issue with him over the following months.

▪ The Gamecocks women Monday also will be on commitment watch for 5-foot-11 Treasure Hunt of Chattanooga. She also has Kentucky, Auburn, Mississippi State and Baylor on her short list.

▪ Christ Church 2021 7-foot John Butler Jr. and his family visited South Carolina on Saturday for the Vanderbilt game. The Gamecocks are among his offers.

▪ Myrtle Beach wide receiver Darius Hough, 2021 OL Micah Morris of Camden, Georgia, 2021 Damon Owens of Antioch, Tennessee, 2021 RB Nathan Harris-Waynick of Sumter, 2021 Hillcrest DE Aces Scott, 2021 Greer OL Jaydon Collins and 2022 WR Cameron Scott of Hammond were some of the prospects at USC Saturday for the Vanderbilt game.

▪ Rochelle, Georgia USC target linebacker Desmond Tisdol visited Tennessee Saturday along with 2021 teammate linebacker Martez Thrower. The Vols offered Thrower.

▪ USC target defensive end Reggie Grimes took his official visit to Florida State over the weekend. Grimes also made official visits to USC, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Alabama. He plans to announce his decision on Thanksgiving.