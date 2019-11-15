Ray Tanner issues statement of support for Will Muschamp and USC coach’s future

Ray Tanner broke any silence about the future of the South Carolina football program on Friday.

The athletics director released the following statement ahead of USC’s Saturday game at Texas A&M: “Today, I want to make it clear that Will Muschamp is our football coach and will be our coach going forward. President (Bob) Caslen and I are fully supportive of his leadership and his development of student-athletes on and off the field. Coach Muschamp and our staff are dedicated to the success of Gamecock football. They have built a program where our team plays for each other and for our University, and they deserve our support. While we wish the outcome of some of our games would have been different, we are excited about the future of our program.”

A trying 2019 season has two games remaining on the schedule, starting with a Saturday night clash with Texas A&M (6-3, 3-2 SEC) and ending with a visit from No. 3 Clemson (10-0) on Nov. 30. The Gamecocks (4-6, 3-4 SEC) aren’t favored to win either game, meaning they’re likely to go 4-8 in Muschamp’s fourth season.

