The GoGamecocks Podcast: What you need to know about Will Muschamp’s buyout

South Carolina football is in the midst of an open week as it prepares for a season-ending showdown with rival Clemson, but off the field, USC president Robert Caslen and athletics director Ray Tanner have made plenty of headlines with comments and statements that have attempted to tamp down on the speculation regarding embattled coach Will Muschamp, only to

In the newest episode of The GoGamecocks Podcast, The State sports reporters Greg Hadley and Ben Breiner break down a week of confusion surrounding South Carolina, Caslen, Tanner and Muschamp, then delve into Muschamp’s contract, buyout and the different scenarios that could play out over the next few months.

Then, The State’s higher education reporter Lucas Daprile joins the show to detail his conversations with board of trustees members, what their thoughts on Muschamp’s buyout are and how USC might pay for such a large total.

The GoGamecocks Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, Pandora, RadioPublic, Luminary, Pocket Casts, Podchaser, Castbox, Castro and Overcast. New episodes are released every Monday and Wednesday during football season.

