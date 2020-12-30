South Carolina QB Ryan Hilinski poised to transfer from Gamecocks

South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski stuck out the 2020 season in Columbia after losing the starting job competition to Collin Hill.

Now he’s put his name in the transfer portal, The State confirmed Wednesday. There are no indications where he might go next.

Hilinski, who started 11 games as a freshman in 2019, threw only six passes this season. The quarterback position was reopened ahead of the Nov. 14 Ole Miss game, but offensive coordinator Mike Bobo ultimately chose Hill again as the starter. The next week, Hill was benched for true freshman Luke Doty.

Hilinski did not play in the final two games, both blowout losses that were well out of reach in the fourth quarter.

“I’ve talked to all of those guys and reached out to all of them and had good conversations with them,” new coach Shame Beamer said in a December radio interview. “Certainly, we want them all back, but all of those guys have to make decisions that are best for them and their families and going forward with what they think is best. We’ll see what happens.”

Hilinski, a pro-style passer, was ranked the No. 64 player in the country when he joined the Gamecocks to much fanfare in the 2019 signing class. He was thrown into action quickly and was up and down in Year 1 as a starter.

He will have four years to play three seasons at his new school.

Hilinski committed to the Gamecocks a few months after quarterback coach Dan Werner joined the staff. A product of California with two older brothers who played quarterback, Hilinski had gone through the suicide of his older brother Tyler, who played at Washington State and whose death sent shockwaves nationally.

Ryan Hilinski was oft personable, appearing regularly at public events, offering counsel to others going through tragedy and helping his family’s foundation, Hilinski’s Hope, an organization aimed at helping raise awareness for student-athlete mental health issues.

On the field, Hilinski started South Carolina’s final 11 games of 2019 after senior starter Jake Bentley broke a bone in his foot on the final play of the opener. Hilinski threw for 2,357 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2019, but was forced to attempt more than 400 passes and only put up 5.8 yards per attempt.

A photo Dec. 6 of Beamer addressing the team for the first time showed Hilinski sitting up front with a notebook in his lap. When the Gamecocks opted out of the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 22, Hilinski posted “We’ll be back” to an Instagram story.

Off the field, Hilinski was known for his warm personality and being an oft-seen face around campus. He attended a range of school events, and during the offseason made an impromptu drive across the state with his girlfriend to help tornado victims.

His departure leaves the Gamecocks with only Hill, Doty and incoming freshman Colten Gauthier as scholarship QBs.

South Carolina roster tracker

Not coming back, or likely not coming back

Declared for the NFL Draft

Israel Mukuamu — junior cornerback

Jaycee Horn — junior cornerback

Ernest Jones — junior linebacker

Shi Smith — senior wide receiver

Sadarius Hutcherson — senior offensive lineman

Seniors or juniors who walked on Senior Day

Will Register — tight end

Chandler Farrell — tight end/defensive lineman

Adam Prentice — fullback (Announced he will not return)

Keir Thomas — defensive lineman

Transfers out

Makius Scott — freshman defensive lineman (going to Georgia Tech)

Shilo Sanders — redshirt freshman defensive back (going to Jackson State)

John Dixon — sophomore defensive back (going to Penn State)

Transfer portal

Ryan Hilinski — sophomore quarterback

Jammie Robinson — sophomore defensive back

Could be coming back (12)

Opt-outs (4)

Randrecous Davis — junior wide receiver

OrTre Smith — junior wide receiver

Mark Fox — redshirt freshman offensive lineman

R.J. Roderick — junior defensive back

Seniors who didn’t walk on Senior Day (8)

Collin Hill — quarterback

Jaylan Foster — defensive back

Spencer Eason-Riddle — linebacker

Jabari Ellis — defensive lineman

Aaron Sterling — defensive lineman

Damani Staley — linebacker

Sherrod Greene — linebacker

Nick Muse — tight end (Note: Muse participated in Senior Day activities, but when asked if he planned to return, he said he wasn’t sure and added that if position coach Bobby Bentley returned, he would too.)

Seniors who announced they will return (1)

Parker White — kicker (Walked on senior day)