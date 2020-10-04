3 things we learned (and 3 things we didn’t) in South Carolina loss to Florida

Things got a little interesting late, but the South Carolina football team couldn’t quite make it a game Saturday, losing 38-24 to No. 3 Florida on the road to open a season 0-2 for the first time since 1999.

Now a fifth of the way through this abbreviated 2020 season, there are plenty of things we’ve learned about Will Muschamp’s Gamecocks in the past two weeks. But there are also a lot of questions facing the squad following two tough matchups that featured plenty of weirdness. Let’s sift through what we know and what we’re figuring out.

Things we learned about the Gamecocks

Shi Smith is for real

Senior wide receiver Shi Smith looked the part of the No. 1 receiver in Carolina’s opener against Tennessee — and he emphatically proved that wasn’t a one-time thing against Florida with 12 receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown. It’s the first time he’s caught 10 or more passes in back-to-back games. That’s something that past Gamecock star wideouts Bryan Edwards, Deebo Samuel, Pharoh Cooper and Alshon Jeffery all never did for the Gamecocks.

Part of that is due to South Carolina’s severe lack of options behind Smith at receiver, to be sure. But even knowing he was the top guy, Florida still couldn’t stop him.

Kevin Harris is taking control

Sophomore Kevin Harris technically got the start against Tennessee, but the coaching staff seemed to be approaching the running back position with a “by committee” mindset heading into the year. Harris made that approach unnecessary Saturday, posting his first 100-yard game against an FBS opponent and collecting touchdowns on the ground and through the air. His 26 touches clearly put him ahead of No. 2 Deshaun Fenwick, who had 11, and alternate Zaquandre White didn’t get a single one.

Collin Hill is one tough dude

Two games into his South Carolina career, Collin Hill hasn’t got a ton of support from wide receivers not named Shi Smith. His protection has broken down at times. And on Saturday, he had to deal with numerous drops, four sacks and nine QB hurries from Florida’s defense. But the graduate transfer with three ACL tears already under his belt absorbed some big hits from the Gators and kept going Saturday. His late miss to Shi Smith in the end zone was a bad throw, no doubt, but he’s managed to put up more than 500 yards and looked steady at the helm.

Questions we still have about USC

How much trouble is the secondary in?

The Gamecocks always faced a tall task going up against a potent Florida air game, but the Gators and quarterback Kyle Trask really shredded the defensive backs early. Late in the third quarter, Trask was up to 20-of-24 passing with more than 250 yards and four touchdowns. Things got a little better after that, but missed tackles and lost one-on-one battles were the story for most of the day. The talent is there with NFL prospects Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu at corner — but can they fix the mistakes?

Will Luke Doty contribute this year?

The four-star freshman quarterback-turned-wide receiver spent most of preseason camp earning praise from coaches and teammates for his athleticism and play-making ability. The very reason he switched over to wideout was because the coaches said they wanted to get him on the field with the ball in his hands, especially given their lack of proven options.

Through two games, he has played a handful of snaps with no targets or touches. Coach Will Muschamp said before Florida that he’d get more opportunities. After that failed to materialize, he said that’s just the way the game unfolded and that the staff would continue to evaluate the roster and get the best players on the field. There’s no redshirt to worry about burning because of NCAA eligibility relief during the pandemic, making the situation even more puzzling.

What’s going on with game management?

With 8:11 left to play and trailing 38-24, South Carolina got the ball on their own 22-yard line. The Gamecocks proceeded to embark on an 18-play, 7:23-long drive that baffled ESPN’s analysts and fans alike with its deliberate pace and seeming lack of urgency given the score. Afterward, Muschamp repeatedly defended the pace, saying the Gamecocks were taking what the Florida defense was giving them and not trying to force the ball downfield. But that can’t explain why the play clock seemed to so frequently run down below 10 seconds as the Gamecocks lined up and even huddled, needing to score fast but not acting like it. This came a week after USC kicked a late field goal instead of trying to tie the game against Tennessee.