Former Gamecock DJ Wonnum gets first NFL sack. And it came against a Clemson legend

DJ Wonnum got his first career NFL sack Sunday against a player from his college’s rival.

Wonnum, the former South Carolina standout and Minnesota Vikings rookie, sacked Houston’s Deshaun Watson in the first half of their game. Watson is former Clemson quarterback.

Wonnum was a fourth-round pick of the Vikings in this year’s draft and has played in three of the four games this season for Minnesota. He entered Sunday’s game with three tackles.

Wonnum finished the game with two tackles and a quarterback pressure.

How other Gamecocks fared Sunday:

Mike Davis, RB, Carolina Panthers - Had 16 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown, plus five catches for 27 yards against Arizona. Fourth 100-yard plus game from scrimmage in his career and first since 2018.

Ryan Succop, K, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 1-of-2 on FGs and 5-of-5 on extra points against San Diego.

Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers - Made his season debut Sunday. Had 3 catches for 35 yards and 1 carry for 10 yards.

Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak is the High School Sports Prep Coordinator for The (Columbia) State and (Hilton Head) Island Packet. He previously worked at the Florence Morning News and had covered high school sports in South Carolina since 2002. Lou is a two-time South Carolina Sports Writer of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.
