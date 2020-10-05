USC Gamecocks Football
Game time, TV details set for South Carolina vs. Auburn
The Gamecocks will be back in Columbia after two weeks on the road, and they will be getting after it early.
South Carolina’s football team will take on Auburn in Williams-Brice Stadium at noon on either ESPN or SEC Network on Oct. 17, the conference announced Monday. USC will be coming off trips to Florida and Vanderbilt.
It’s the first meeting for the teams since 2014, when Dylan Thompson and the offense put up 535 yards in a shootout loss. The Tigers averaged up 8.4 yards per carry in that game.
The Gamecocks trail the series with the Tigers 1-10-1, which includes an eight-game streak as SEC opponents and the 2010 SEC title game. South Carolina’s lone win was in 1933, a 16-14 game.
USC (0-2, 0-2 SEC) is coming off a 38-24 loss at Florida in which it competed early, fell behind by 24 and came back just enough to create some controversy around how USC handled the final eight minutes. The Tigers (1-1, 1-1 SEC) lost at Georgia over the weekend, putting up just six points as a Top-10 team.
The Gamecocks visit winless Vanderbilt at noon this week. Auburn will host a feisty Arkansas.
South Carolina’s return home will last only one week before facing LSU on the road. Then comes an open week and Texas A&M at home.
SEC TV schedule for Oct. 17
Auburn at South Carolina, noon, ESPN or SEC Network
Local news has never been more important
Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community.#readlocal
Kentucky at Tennessee, noon, ESPN or SEC Network
Ole Miss at Arkansas, 3:30, ESPN2
Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 4 p.m., SEC Network
LSU at Florida, 3:30 p.m., CBS
Vanderbilt at Missouri, 7:30, SEC Network
Georgia at Alabama, 8 p.m., CBS
USC 2020 schedule
Sept. 26: L 31-27 to Tennessee
Oct. 3: L 38-24 at Florida
Oct. 10: at Vanderbilt, Noon on SEC Network
Oct. 17: home vs. Auburn
Oct. 24: at LSU
Oct. 31: OPEN
Nov. 7: home vs. Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., ESPN or SEC Network
Nov. 14: at Ole Miss
Nov. 21: home vs. Missouri
Nov. 28: home vs. Georgia
Dec. 5: at Kentucky
Comments