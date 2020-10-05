Game time, TV details set for South Carolina vs. Auburn

South Carolina wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (1) catches a pass for a touchdown over Auburn defensive back Neiko Thorpe (15) during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2010, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The Gamecocks will be back in Columbia after two weeks on the road, and they will be getting after it early.

South Carolina’s football team will take on Auburn in Williams-Brice Stadium at noon on either ESPN or SEC Network on Oct. 17, the conference announced Monday. USC will be coming off trips to Florida and Vanderbilt.

It’s the first meeting for the teams since 2014, when Dylan Thompson and the offense put up 535 yards in a shootout loss. The Tigers averaged up 8.4 yards per carry in that game.

The Gamecocks trail the series with the Tigers 1-10-1, which includes an eight-game streak as SEC opponents and the 2010 SEC title game. South Carolina’s lone win was in 1933, a 16-14 game.

USC (0-2, 0-2 SEC) is coming off a 38-24 loss at Florida in which it competed early, fell behind by 24 and came back just enough to create some controversy around how USC handled the final eight minutes. The Tigers (1-1, 1-1 SEC) lost at Georgia over the weekend, putting up just six points as a Top-10 team.

The Gamecocks visit winless Vanderbilt at noon this week. Auburn will host a feisty Arkansas.

South Carolina’s return home will last only one week before facing LSU on the road. Then comes an open week and Texas A&M at home.

SEC TV schedule for Oct. 17

Auburn at South Carolina, noon, ESPN or SEC Network

Kentucky at Tennessee, noon, ESPN or SEC Network

Ole Miss at Arkansas, 3:30, ESPN2

Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 4 p.m., SEC Network

LSU at Florida, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Vanderbilt at Missouri, 7:30, SEC Network

Georgia at Alabama, 8 p.m., CBS

USC 2020 schedule



Sept. 26: L 31-27 to Tennessee Oct. 3: L 38-24 at Florida Oct. 10: at Vanderbilt, Noon on SEC Network Oct. 17: home vs. Auburn Oct. 24: at LSU Oct. 31: OPEN Nov. 7: home vs. Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., ESPN or SEC Network Nov. 14: at Ole Miss Nov. 21: home vs. Missouri Nov. 28: home vs. Georgia Dec. 5: at Kentucky