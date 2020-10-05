The State in Columbia SC Logo
Elliott Fry hits first NFL field goal, Gamecocks go big on MNF

Elliott Fry worked a long way for this.

The leading scorer in South Carolina football history worked on the edges of the football world, training, playing in the AAF, trying to work his way to the NFL. On Monday night, he scored his first points in the league.

A gameday call-up to the Atlanta Falcons active roster, he connected on a second-quarter field goal against the Green Bay Packers.

And a set of other Gamecocks made impacts in a pair of games:

Former USC corner Rashad Fenton picked off a pass for the Kansas City Chiefs. The pass was intended for former Gamecock and current New England Patriot Damiere Byrd.

Fenton was part of KC’s Super Bowl team last year, while Byrd is in Year 1 with New England.

Former USC defensive back Stephon Gilmore forced a fumble for New England.

Tight end Hayden Hurst delivered a highlight-worthy hurdle. He’s in his first year in Atlanta after starting his career in Baltimore.

Ben Breiner
Ben Breiner
