South Carolina offering single-game football tickets for 3 of final 4 home games

Williams-Brice Stadium is only allowed to be about 20% full this season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But as of Tuesday, South Carolina started selling single-game tickets, something that points to challenges with getting to capacity in these unusual times.

A school news release said fans can buy tickets for the Auburn, Texas A&M and Missouri games, but not Georgia. It comes a few weeks after the school raised the portion of the tickets allocated to students by more than 1,000 for the Tennessee game.

South Carolina’s opener had 15,009 as listed attendance, a few hundred short of a sellout.

In recent seasons, South Carolina’s season ticket base has been around 45,000 or more. The school offered two sets of season tickets this year, one with two games and another with three, hoping to get everyone tickets who wanted them, but it does not appear the demand was enough to fill out the stadium.

In a radio interview, Gamecocks coach Ray Tanner explained the factors for the softer demand included some level of concern about the pandemic as well as fans losing some parts of the gameday experience such as the band and tailgating.

Traditionally, single-game tickets go on sale a few weeks before the start of the season, and season ticket sales continue a few weeks into the season. One of the two season ticket packages, Auburn and Missouri, is still available, starting at $185.

South Carolina’s next home game is Oct. 17 against Auburn at noon.

Lowest ticket prices for each game as of 10:45 a.m. Tuesday:

Auburn: $125

Texas A&M: $90

Missouri: $80

USC 2020 schedule





Sept. 26: L 31-27 to Tennessee

Oct. 3: L 38-24 at Florida

Oct. 10: at Vanderbilt, Noon on SEC Network

Oct. 17: home vs. Auburn

Oct. 24: at LSU

Oct. 31: OPEN

Nov. 7: home vs. Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., ESPN or SEC Network

Nov. 14: at Ole Miss

Nov. 21: home vs. Missouri

Nov. 28: home vs. Georgia

Dec. 5: at Kentucky