Gamecocks great Stephon Gilmore tests positive for COVID, reports say

A pair of coronavirus cases pushed the New England Patriots’ game with the Kansas City Chiefs back to Monday night.

Now former South Carolina star Stephon Gilmore reportedly contracted COVID, which has former Carolina Panthers and Auburn star Cam Newton sidelined as well.

NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero first reported the news and other outlets confirmed it. Gilmore, 30, is in Year 4 with New England.

Stephon Gilmore’s initial positive test was on Tuesday. The #Patriots learned of the result and Gilmore underwent additional tests and a rerun -- the NFL’s standard protocols -- that confirmed he’s a new positive case.



The #Broncos are scheduled to visit New England on Sunday. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 7, 2020

Gilmore was already a Pro Bowl cornerback with the Buffalo Bills before he signed with New England in 2017. Since then, he’s been a three-time All-Pro, twice first team, and is currently the reigning NFL defensive player of the year.

Last year, he broke up 20 passes and intercepted six.

He was a force in Columbia, earning first-team All-SEC honors his final two seasons and first-team All-American honors his last year. He was part of the team’s only SEC East champion squad in 2010 and the school’s first 11-win season in 2011.

A product of Rock Hill, he led South Pointe to a state title in 2008 alongside fellow future Gamecocks DeVonte Holloman and Jadeveon Clowney. Gilmore was both a defensive back and the starting quarterback.

Pelissero reported Gilmore was moved to the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Tennessee Titans-Pittsburgh Steelers game had also been moved by an outbreak on the Titans roster. The NFL had managed to get through the first few weeks without serious delays.

On the college level, more than 15 games have been moved because of various outbreaks. The SEC has yet to have a game moved during the pandemic, though it did shuffle its schedule, starting later and going to only 10 conference games.

