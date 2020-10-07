The State in Columbia SC Logo
The GoGamecocks Podcast: Making sense of that Florida ending, looking ahead to Vandy

What was Will Muschamp thinking on South Carolina’s painfully slow final drive against Florida? Should Gamecock fans be worried about all those dropped passes? What about a game against SEC cellar dweller Vanderbilt?

On the latest episode of The GoGamecocks Podcast, The State sports reporters Greg Hadley and Ben Breiner discuss all that and more, including the emergence of running back Kevin Harris, the struggles of the secondary and what to look for during this weekend’s game in Nashville, in less than 20 minutes.

The GoGamecocks Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, Pandora, RadioPublic, Luminary, Pocket Casts, Podchaser, Castbox, Castro and Overcast. New episodes will continue to be released weekly.

Greg Hadley
Covering University of South Carolina football, women’s basketball and baseball for GoGamecocks and The State, along with Columbia city council and other news.
