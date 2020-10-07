The GoGamecocks Podcast: Making sense of that Florida ending, looking ahead to Vandy

What was Will Muschamp thinking on South Carolina’s painfully slow final drive against Florida? Should Gamecock fans be worried about all those dropped passes? What about a game against SEC cellar dweller Vanderbilt?

On the latest episode of The GoGamecocks Podcast, The State sports reporters Greg Hadley and Ben Breiner discuss all that and more, including the emergence of running back Kevin Harris, the struggles of the secondary and what to look for during this weekend’s game in Nashville, in less than 20 minutes.

