Former Gamecock, Clemson running back lands with NFC North squad

Former South Carolina and Clemson running back Tavien Feaster has a new NFL home.

Feaster signed with Detroit Lions’ practice squad, the team announced Wednesday. He takes RB/WR Kerrith Whyte spot. White was added to the practice squad injured reserve Tuesday.

The Lions will be Feaster’s third NFL team this year. He signed as an undrafted free agent with Jacksonville before being cut in August. Feaster signed with the New York Giants on Aug. 27 and was released Sept. 8.

The former five-star recruit and SC Mr. Football started out at Clemson and helped the Tigers to a pair of national championships before transferring to South Carolina for his senior season.

Feaster led the Gamecocks in rushing in his final year, finishing with 672 yards on 124 carries. He also rushed for five touchdowns. For his college career, Feaster finished with 2,002 yards while averaging 5.8 yards per carry.

Profile Image of Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak is the High School Sports Prep Coordinator for The (Columbia) State and (Hilton Head) Island Packet. He previously worked at the Florence Morning News and had covered high school sports in South Carolina since 2002. Lou is a two-time South Carolina Sports Writer of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. Support my work with a digital subscription
