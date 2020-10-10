South Carolina breaks out uniform combo for road game at Vanderbilt







South Carolina football is hitting the road, and the new look is out.

South Carolina football revealed the uniform combination for the trip to Nashville to take on the Vanderbilt, with an white jersey, a white helmet, Garnet and black pants.

The team just posted photos to Twitter instead of the traditional uniform reveal video. USC director of creative media explained why.

It’s GAMEDAY! pic.twitter.com/zrCOxW97Xx — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) October 10, 2020 Appreciate the enthusiasm around the Battle Armor video! Team is down multiple members + a busy week - had to make a tough choice.



Until we are through the (completely justified) hiring freeze, I can’t promise there will be one every week, but I can promise I’ll do my best. https://t.co/WQQKweNhSs — Justin King (@JustinKing) October 10, 2020

South Carolina opened the season with a tight loss to Tennessee and fell by two scores at Florida.

The Commodores are also 0-2, having battled Texas A&M in the opener and then stuck with LSU through much of the first half before losing the string.

The Gamecocks lead the overall series 25-4. USC has won 12 in a row.

Kickoff is noon in Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, which will only have a few student fans in the stands. The game will be on SEC Network. The Gamecocks were favored by 13 1/2 points as of Thursday afternoon.

2020 UNIFORM COMBOS

▪ Florida: white pants, white jerseys and white helmets

▪ Tennessee: black pants, black jerseys and black helmets

UNIFORM COMBOS FROM 2019

▪ Clemson: black pants, black jerseys and black helmets

▪ Texas A&M: black pants, white jerseys and white helmets

▪ Appalachian State: black pants, garnet jerseys and black helmets

▪ Vanderbilt: white pants, garnet jerseys and white helmets

▪ Tennessee: white pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Florida: white pants, black jersey, white helmet

▪ Georgia: garnet pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Kentucky: white pants, black throwback jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Missouri: black pants, white jersey, black helmet

▪ Alabama: garnet pants, garnet jersey, white helmet

▪ Charleston Southern: white pants, black throwback jersey, garnet helmet

▪ North Carolina: white pants, white jerseys, white helmets

UNIFORM COMBOS FROM 2018

▪ Virginia: black pants, white jersey, black helmet

▪ Akron: garnet pants, black jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Clemson: white pants, white jersey, white helmet

▪ Florida: black pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Ole Miss: black pants, white jersey, black helmet

▪ Tennessee: black pants, black jersey, black helmet

▪ Texas A&M: black pants, black jersey, white helmet

▪ Missouri: garnet pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Kentucky: garnet pants, white jersey, white helmet

▪ Vanderbilt: white pants, white jersey, white helmet

▪ Georgia: black pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Coastal Carolina: white pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet