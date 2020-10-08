The State in Columbia SC Logo
Muschamp says SEC sent a reminder about masking up on the sideline

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp could’ve heard about his staff’s discipline when it came to masking up from an array of sources.

It appears the SEC was one of them.

On the weekly Carolina Calls call-in show, Gamecocks broadcaster Todd Ellis mentioned that Muschamp was wearing his mask, an accessory necessary in the midst of the COVID pandemic, a little low. Muschamp said the Southeastern Conference had some thoughts about how teams needed to stick to the protocols.

“We got a little letter from the conference today, as a matter of fact,” Muschamp said. “A little more encouragement.”

He also said there was a fine that could be associated with that.

“They added a dollar figure behind it,” Muschamp said. “We’ve got to make sure we’ve go the mask on and we got everything covered up.”

ESPN reported on the memo sent out to all the teams, referencing the outbreak at the White House and put a number on the fine.

“The memo states that programs whose coaches, staff or other personnel fail to adhere to the approved task force requirements will be assessed a $100,000 reduction in conference revenue. The amount will increase by $100,000 for each subsequent week of noncompliance.

The team is taking a range of precautions in the midst of the pandemic, including having staffers make and serve food on road trips and mixing up hotel assignments to split players up.

