South Carolina-Vanderbilt football prediction: The one USC really, really needs to win

If South Carolina‘s football team loses this one, it’s over.

Exactly the scale of what is over isn’t fully clear yet, but at the very least it ends the chances of having anything but a miserable season. This sounds extreme, but it is not.

If this particular Gamecocks team can’t beat a Vanderbilt team that was bad last season and looks hardly any better this season, it’s going to be a rough season. This is going to be far and away the best chance USC has for a win this season, so simply put, if they can’t cash in, it’s a worst-case scenario.

More likely it will present a chance for USC to flex its muscles and get a little more consistency after showing flashes on both sides of the ball.

The Vanderbilt offense wasn’t good last year and had to replace a small army of players, with many opting out of because of the COVID-19 pandemic. If South Carolina can’t slow that group, especially with rain in the forecast, it’s a problem The offense will have to deal with a Derek Mason unit that has been feisty at times in the first two games.

By nature, the worst opponent on the schedule is the most must-win type of game. Usually there’s such a gap, it’s not worth thinking about (sorry annual FCS opponent). This year, it’s not worth thinking about a ton, but for the fact South Carolina is 0-2 and spirits are low.

In short, it’s pretty unlikely the Gamecocks lose as nearly two-touchdown favorites. And if they do, this season is a wash three weeks in and the possibility of seismic changes in the offseason suddenly become very real.

The pick: South Carolina 28, Vanderbilt 10