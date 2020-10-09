Gameday Guide: South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt game details, TV info, depth chart

South Carolina will take to the road again to face Vanderbilt, likely the most-winnable game on the 2020 schedule. The Gamecocks lost to the Tennessee Volunteers and the Florida Gators to open the season. What you need to know:

What time do the Gamecocks and Vanderbilt play?

Who: South Carolina (0-2) at Vanderbilt (0-1)

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Vanderbilt Stadium (40,550) in Nashville, Tennessee

TV: SEC Network (Dave Neal, play-by-play; DJ Shockley, analysis; Dawn Davenport, sideline)

Radio: 107.5 FM in the Columbia area (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analysis; Jamar Nesbit, sideline) ... See all the radio affiliates around South Carolina here.

Satellite radio: Sirius 138/XM 381

Live stream: WatchESPN

Series history: South Carolina leads the all-time series 25-4. The Gamecocks have won the past 11 meetings and have three winning streaks of seven or more games in the series’ history.

Hurricane Delta: Weather forecast for Nashville, Vanderbilt University

Showers are likely as the remnants of Hurricane Delta pass through Tennessee. A 70% chance of rain at kickoff, with rain chances only increasing during the game. Temperature 74 degrees at kickoff, 76 at game’s end. East southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

South Carolina-Vanderbilt, SEC betting odds for this week’s football games

According to point spreads posted by VegasInsider.com

South Carolina (-13.5) at Vanderbilt, Noon on SEC Network

Florida (-6) at Texas A&M, Noon, ESPN

Tennessee at Georgia (-12.5), 3:30 p.m., CBS

Arkansas at Auburn (-14), 4 p.m., SEC Network

Alabama (-24) at Ole Miss, 6 p.m. ESPN

Mississippi State at Kentucky (-3), 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

Missouri at LSU (-14.5), 9 p.m. ESPN

Gamecocks vs. Commodores: What’s at stake

For South Carolina, this is the whole dang season right here. If the Gamecocks lose this, talk turns realistically to large-scale changes in the program and the possibility of going 0-10. So yeah, there’s a little riding on this game.

In a less season-defining way, this is a chance for USC to get its defense backs in gear against a not-great offense, and perhaps for the offense to show off some skill against a defense that is solid. There have been flashes on both sides, but the consistency has lacked.

The Commodores need any wins they can get. They’re coming off a 3-9 season, and going 0-10 is somewhat possible. It’s going to be a rough season, and a win would help a good bit.

The teams, by the numbers









USC VAN Points/Game 25.5 9.5 Opp. Points/Game 34.5 29 Yds. Rushing/Game 103 129 Opp. Yds Rush/Game 106.5 172 Yds. Pass/Game 251 131.5 Opp. Yds. Pass/Game 264.5 263 Avg. Yds./Game 354 260.5 Opp. Total Yds/Game 371 435

South Carolina players to watch

1. Running back Kevin Harris is rounding into form as South Carolina’s bell cow back. He’s at 155 rushing yards through two games and might have to carry things Saturday with rain in the forecast.

2. Tight end Nick Muse had a tough drop against Florida, but his blocking did improve. With Shi Smith carrying an absurd load in the passing game, he’s the key option to help there; plus he matters in the run game.

3. Defensive end Jordan Burch has flashed a couple times in his first two games with nice tackles for loss. This is likely going to be the first game in which South Carolina isn’t in a battle throughout, so that might mean more work for the five-star.

Three Vanderbilt players to watch

1. After deploying a committee at quarterback at times last year, the Commodores have leaned on true freshman Ken Seals to lead the offense in 2020. A 6-foot-3, 218-pound, three-star prospect out of Azle, Texas, Seals has yet to reach 200 passing yards in a game this season and has thrown more interceptions (four) than touchdowns (two).

2. Defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo was the lone Commodore on the three preseason All-SEC teams, earning a spot on second-team defense. At 6-foot-6, 276 pounds, Odeyingbo is a dominating, physical presence who will look to apply pressure to quarterback Collin Hill. Through two games, Odeyingbo has a sack and three quarterback hurries.

3. Junior Cam Johnson leads Vanderbilt’s receiving group with 84 yards on five catches and should be a top target for Seals. He scored the only touchdown for the Commodores against USC last season — a 26-yard reception.

South Carolina football depth chart





x-denotes true freshman

Offense

QB: Collin Hill (Ryan Hilinski)

RB: Kevin Harris (Deshaun Fenwick, Zaquandre White)

FB: Adam Prentice

WR: Dakereon Joyner (Josh Vann)

WR: Xavier Legette (x-Rico Powers)

WR: Shi Smith (x-Luke Doty)

TE: Nick Muse (Keshawn Toney)

TE: Keveon Mullins (Will Register)

LT: Dylan Wonnum (Jazston Turnetine)

LG: Sadarius Hutcherson (Jordan Rhodes)

C: Eric Douglas (Vincent Murphy)

RG: Jovaughn Gwyn (Wyatt Campbell)

RT: Jakai Moore (x-Vershon Lee, Jaylen Nichols)

Defense

DE: Aaron Sterling (x-Tonka Hemingway)

DT: Keir Thomas (Zacch Pickens)

DT: Jabari Ellis (Rick Sandidge)

Buck: Kingsley Enagbare (x-Jordan Burch)

SLB: Brad Johnson (Spencer Eason-Riddle)

MLB: Ernest Jones (Damani Staley)

WLB: Damani Staley (Mo Kaba)

CB: Jaycee Horn (John Dixon)

S: Jammie Robinson (Shilo Sanders)

S: RJ Roderick (Jaylin Dickerson)

CB: Israel Mukuamu (Cam Smith)

N: Jammie Robinson (Jaycee Horn)

Dime: R.J. Roderick

Special Teams

PK: Parker White (x-Mitch Jeter)

P: x-Kai Kroeger (Christian Kinsley)

DS: Matthew Bailey (Nick Muse)

H: x-Kai Kroeger (Christian Kinsley)

PR: Jammie Robinson

KR: Shi Smith

The State’s Michael Lananna contributed to this report