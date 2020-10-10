Gamecocks play backup quarterbacks for first time in 2020. Luke Doty makes QB debut

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp, center, directs his team in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) AP

Gamecocks fans, meet Luke Doty behind center.

The former South Carolina Mr. Football made his debut last week as a wide receiver, but he got in during Saturday’s game against the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Gamecocks had run their lead past 30 points in the late going when Ryan Hilinski, then Doty came into the game for starter Collin Hill.

Doty carried the ball on a keeper on his first play. He appeared to be rotating with Hilinski. It was the first snaps for Hilinski, who was the starter for much of 2019.

Before the game, Will Muschamp said it had been a challenge to get Doty, a Myrtle Beach product, in as he balanced playing receiver and QB.

He led the Seahawks to a state title as a high school junior and had them in line to repeat before a hand injury ended his season early. He threw for more than 3,000 yards and ran for more than 700 as a junior.

Hill finished with 196 yards passing and scored two rushing touchdowns against the Commodores.