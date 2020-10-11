The game is in Columbia, but the Gamecocks opened as an underdog against Auburn

South Carolina’s football team is coming back home and doing it as an underdog in the eyes of the oddsmakers.

The Gamecocks opened as 3-point underdog to the No. 14 Auburn Tigers, according to VegasInsider, as USC returns from a road trip to Vanderbilt and its first win of the season. That was quickly bet down to 2.5 points in favor of the Tigers.

Will Muschamp’s team covered the spread the past three weeks, blowing past the two-touchdown line against the Commodores in a 41-7 win, and covering against Florida by only losing by 14. USC also covered against Tennessee as the line pushed past four with late movement.

The Gamecocks (1-2, 3-0 against the spread) have not faced Auburn since 2014, when the Tigers won a shootout against a Dylan Thompson-led offense.

The Tigers (2-1, 1-2 ATS) had a tough time Saturday, narrowly avoiding a loss to Arkansas with some late-game controversy. They’ve beaten Kentucky and lost to Georgia in a meeting of top-10 teams.

Kickoff is at noon Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.