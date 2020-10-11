South Carolina, Muschamp need better play from set of highly recruited linemen

The absence of starting defensive tackle Keir Thomas against Vanderbilt in theory could’ve provided a chance for a pair of young former blue-chip defensive linemen to step up for South Carolina’s football team.

But coming out of the weekend, Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp still wanted more out of Rick Sandidge and Zacch Pickens.

The Gamecocks defense held Vanderbilt’s backs to 100 yards, but it was on 20 carries and included four runs of 11 yards or more.

“Disappointed in the run game,” Muschamp said. “We gave up 3.75 a carry, four big play runs. I thought we played high and soft. We didn’t disengage. We didn’t get off blocks. We better get that corrected.”

Inside linebacker Ernest Jones (13 tackles, three of them for loss) was the team’s best player on the day, the coach said.

Asked directly about the defensive tackles, Muschamp was blunt in his assessment.

“We need to play better,” Muschamp said, “across the board, not just there. At the end positions as well.”

That group includes the likes of Kingsley Enagbare, Aaron Sterling, Tonka Hemingway and others. Almost all of them were highly regarded players out of high school.

Pickens made one tackle Saturday, which was for loss, while Sandidge had three, including a sack. The two were the top-rated recruits in the 2018 and 2019 classes, with Pickens being a top-10 national player and five-star, according to 247 Sports.

Both were being counted on to help replace the duo of Kobe Smith and first-round NFL Draft pick Javon Kinlaw, but Thomas and former junior college lineman Jabari Ellis started the first two game.

Thomas didn’t travel to Nashville for undisclosed reasons.

Gamecocks offensive line, pressure questions

South Carolina quarterback Collin Hill was sacked twice and hurried seven more times against Vandy, and his line had a little more shuffling.

Starting right tackle Vershon Lee was pulled quickly after allowing an early pressure. Replacement Jakai Moore gave way to Jazston Turnetine.

Muschamp said they’re still searching for the right combination after a blowout win allowed the staff to play 13 or 14 linemen. He also said some of the sacks allowed, 3.3 a game, and pressures, 6.6 a game, aren’t solely on the line.

“A lot of those have been obvious passing downs, third and long,” Muschamp said, “where most of the guys are teeing off, we’ve got a further route combination down the field. He’s holding on to the ball longer because of the route concept that we have on. But there’s no question we need to be firmer on protection”

Auburn a familiar place for Muschamp

Muschamp’s history at Auburn has been well documented, to say the least.

He had three stints at the school, once as a graduate assistant and twice as a defensive coordinator. He coached for current Auburn coach Gus Malzahn.

As he started preparing to coach against the Tigers for only the second time as a head coach, he got to relive a few of the moments of how the school impacted his career.

▪ He was struggling to get into coaching and was selling lumber before a chance to work as a grad assistant for Terry Bowden got him into the profession for good.

▪ He was working for the team the night the Auburn Sports Arena, aka “The Barn,” burned down.

▪ He coached for the Tigers against the Gamecocks only once, an afternoon when USC transfer Kenny Irons put up 117 yards and Muschamp’s defense struggled to contain Syvelle Newton, who posted a combined 288 rushing and passing yards. The No. 2 Tigers ultimately prevailed 24-17.