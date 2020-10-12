The State in Columbia SC Logo
Game time, TV details set for South Carolina vs. LSU

South Carolina’s football team will take on LSU Baton Rouge’s Death Valley at 4 p.m. on SEC Network on Oct. 24, the school announced Monday. USC will be heading back on the road after facing Auburn.

The Gamecocks last faced the Tigers in 2015, a game that was moved from Columbia to Louisiana because of the massive flooding that year. Pharoh Cooper posted more than 100 yards, but the pairing of Derrius Guice and Leonard Fournette combined for 319 yards.

The Gamecocks trail the series with the Tigers 2-18-1, which includes a six-game losing streak and a tie before that. South Carolina’s last win was 1994, when Steve Taneyhill and Brandon Bennett led a Brad Scott-coached squad to a 18-17 win.

USC (1-2, 1-2 SEC) is coming off a 41-7 win against Vanderbilt to avoid being the last winless team in the conference. The Tigers (1-2, 1-2 SEC) suffered a shootout loss to Missouri, the second big upset LSU suffered this season after an opening loss to Mississippi State.

The Gamecocks host Auburn this weekend, while the Tigers visit top-10 Florida.

South Carolina will get a bye after the trip to Louisiana before a home game against Texas A&M.

SEC TV schedule for Oct. 24

Auburn at Ole Miss, noon, SEC Network

Alabama at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m., CBS

South Carolina at LSU, 4 p.m., SEC Network

Georgia at Kentucky, 7 p.m. on ESPN or 7:30 on SEC Network

Missouri at Florida, 7 p.m. on ESPN or 7:30 on SEC Network

USC 2020 schedule

Sept. 26: L 31-27 to Tennessee

Oct. 3: L 38-24 at Florida

Oct. 10: W 41-7 at Vanderbilt

Oct. 17: home vs. Auburn on ESPN

Oct. 24: at LSU

Oct. 31: OPEN

Nov. 7: home vs. Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., ESPN or SEC Network

Nov. 14: at Ole Miss

Nov. 21: home vs. Missouri

Nov. 28: home vs. Georgia

Dec. 5: at Kentucky

Ben Breiner
Covers the South Carolina Gamecocks, primarily football, with a little basketball, baseball or whatever else comes up. Joined The State in 2015. Previously worked at Muncie Star Press and Greenwood Index-Journal. Picked up feature writing honors from the APSE, SCPA and IAPME at various points. A 2010 University of Wisconsin graduate. Support my work with a digital subscription
