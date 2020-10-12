COVID-19 issues postpone next Vanderbilt game, days after Commodores played USC

South Carolina’s football team faced a Vanderbilt squad down to 56 players because of opt-outs, positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.

Two days after the Gamecocks’ 41-7 victory in Nashville, the Commodores had to postpone a game against Missouri because of “positive tests and subsequent quarantining,” according to the SEC. The game will be rescheduled for Dec. 12.

It’s the first SEC game postponed during the coronavirus pandemic.

South Carolina will prepare for its next game and still test its staff and players three times this week per usual, a school spokesman told The State. The Gamecocks conduct testing Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

A team is required by the SEC to have at least 53 players available to play in a game in the COVID-19 era. The Commodores were three over that minimum against the Gamecocks.

Vanderbilt reported that its next game was postponed “due to a lack of available scholarship student-athletes” from virus-related issues as well as “injuries and opt-outs.” Before the season started, Vanderbilt had six players — including four offensive linemen — opt out.

247Sports national college football reporter Brandon Marcello, citing a source, reported Monday that Vanderbilt currently has around 50 available players with an overall situation that was not improving.

Since the season started, USC has not released any details about how COVID-19 is affecting the Gamecocks. The team also stopped providing a player availability report each week, an apparent effort to make it harder to speculate about someone who might be sick or affected.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp in the preseason had referenced players, without naming names, being sidelined either by the virus or by contact tracing. The team had several notable players not travel to the Nashville this weekend, but when asked if they would be back against Auburn this week, Muschamp said, “We’ll see.”