South Carolina takes care of business against Vanderbilt, gets much-needed 1st win

South Carolina’s football team finally tasted victory.

It was far from the most aesthetically pleasing game. The Gamecocks were down a few players for undisclosed reasons. Vanderbilt opened the game with only three more scholarship players than the minimum allowed by the SEC in the COVID-19 era.

But the Gamecocks ended the winless start, posting the 41-7 win. USC (1-2) was favored by two touchdowns, facing a team that struggled offensively in the first two games. There were fits and there were starts, but Will Muschamp’s squad took advantage and eventually cruised to the easy win in a near empty Vanderbilt Stadium in the rain.

“I like how our guys responded and handled the elements and all the stuff that’s going on,” Muschamp said. “People have no idea what’s going on behind closed doors with COVID and the different things you’re dealing with.”

USC snapped a five-game losing streak and kept the Commodores (0-3) winless.

South Carolina worked its way out to a 17-0 lead, gave up a score early in the third and then tore off 24 more points. They got big plays from Dakereon Joyner and Kevin Harris down the stretch.

The Gamecocks ended up with 290 rushing yards, the most against an FBS opponent since 2001.

“Ran really well,” quarterback Collin Hill said. “Offensive line did a great job today up front. You know, we were able to be balanced, running and throwing it. But overall as an offense, I thought we definitely executed better in the second half.”

USC-Vanderbilt game moments

Star of the game: Gamecocks running back Kevin Harris was looking at a solid workmanlike day until the start of the fourth quarter. Then he took a draw 88 yards up the middle to make it 34-7. He had 171 yards, a career high, and a pair of scores.

Play of the game: South Carolina was facing third and goal from the 10, holding a 10-point lead a drive after the Commodores scored. QB Collin Hill isn’t known as much of a runner, but with pressure coming, he scampered for the score, aided by a block from Josh Vann.

“I was just going through the progression,” Hill said. “They really matched everything well. Kind of was stepping up in the pocket and just took off. There was nobody there. And then felt like I just walked right in.”

Stat of the game: One for 11, the performance by the defense on third down. It matched how well the Gamecocks did in the opener against Tennessee and has been a bright spot on a defense that’s been inconsistent.

Observations from Gamecocks vs. Commodores

▪ South Carolina again had to play mix and match in the secondary. Safety Jaylin Dickerson didn’t travel for undisclosed reasons. Corner-safety Israel Mukuamu has been dealing with groin issues and played sparingly after halftime. The Commodores were down more than 20 players because of COVID, contact tracing and opt outs.

▪ The Gamecocks started generating more deep balls. That included a key out-breaking route from Nick Muse and a fourth-and-1 deep shot to Shi Smith to draw a pass-interference penalty.

▪ Mike Bobo’s offense continues to get the backs involved in the passing game, getting Harris the ball four times in the first three quarters.

▪ USC’s run defense continues to be hit and miss. Some breakdowns against zone blocking let Vandy backs get loose for several gains.

▪ Middle linebacker Ernest Jones threw up a massive day with 13 tackles, three for loss. He made one of the more crucial plays of the day, chasing down Vanderbilt QB Ken Seals on the South Carolina 4 four a fourth-down goal line stop.

“I kind of figured we were going to get some type of play action and they were going to try to get the back out,” Jones said. “Once I saw that the back was taken and accounted for, I just went on and tried to go get the quarterback. Got to him.”

Next USC football game

Who: Auburn at South Carolina

When: Noon Saturday, Oct. 17

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium

TV: SEC Network/ESPN

South Carolina Vanderbilt scoring plays, stats

First Quarter

SC—FG P.White 42, 5:19.

Second Quarter

SC—C.Hill 1 run (P.White kick), 2:09.

Third Quarter

SC—K.Harris 25 run (P.White kick), 13:00.

VAN—C.Johnson 22 pass from Seals (Cooke kick), 9:01.

SC—C.Hill 10 run (P.White kick), 4:22.

SC—FG P.White 40, :21.

Fourth Quarter

SC—K.Harris 88 run (P.White kick), 13:07.

SC—Joyner 47 run (P.White kick), 10:21.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—South Carolina, K.Harris 21-171, Joyner 1-47, Z.White 2-29, Fenwick 5-28, C.Hill 6-12, S.Smith 1-2, Doty 1-2, Hilinski 1-(minus 1), (Team) 1-(minus 1). Vanderbilt, K.Brooks 13-72, Wakefield 6-27, Hamilton 1-3, Griffin 2-1, M.Wright 5-(minus 1), Alexander 1-(minus 7), Seals 5-(minus 20).

PASSING—South Carolina, C.Hill 16-24-0-196. Vanderbilt, Seals 17-24-0-148, M.Wright 1-3-1-25.

RECEIVING—South Carolina, Muse 5-85, S.Smith 4-46, K.Harris 4-29, Legette 2-30, Vann 1-6. Vanderbilt, Bresnahan 5-38, C.Johnson 4-43, K.Brooks 4-21, Abdur-Rahman 2-46, Harrison 1-25, Alexander 1-5, Wakefield 1-(minus 5).

MISSED FIELD GOALS—South Carolina, P.White 53. Vanderbilt, Cooke 29.