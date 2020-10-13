How are Deion Sanders and Will Muschamp similar as coaches? Shilo Sanders explains

NFL legend Deion Sanders hasn’t had his new job as head coach of Jackson State football for more than a month, and he’s already turned plenty of heads, extending scholarship offers for the historically black FCS program to some of the nation’s top recruits.

While he’s extended an offer for his younger son Shedeur, a four-star dual-threat quarterback prospect who’s a senior in high school, don’t expect him to come after his older son Shilo, a redshirt freshman at South Carolina.

“Nah,” Shilo Sanders said with a laugh Tuesday when asked if his father had extended an offer yet. “When me and my dad talk, we don’t really talk about that. But I’m proud of him, he’s finally being a head coach. I’m glad to see how he does over there.”

Deion, or “Coach Prime” as he’s taken to calling himself, has coached on the high school level on and off since 2012. Most recently he’s been the offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian School in Texas, which Shilo attended as a three-star prospect before coming to the Gamecocks.

Since Shilo picked USC, Deion Sanders has been complimentary of coach Will Muschamp and his program. On Tuesday, Shilo said the two men have some similarities in their coaching styles.

“I’ve played for (my dad) before, and he’s definitely gonna get on your tail if you don’t do the right stuff. So he’s all about discipline,” Shilo Sanders said. “He’s probably the loudest voice I’ve heard yell, like louder than Muschamp. He’s the only one that can top him.”

And just like Shilo said his father hasn’t talked to him about playing at Jackson State, Muschamp said he doesn’t plan on offering any coaching advice to the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

“No, he’ll do fine. Great guy, and it’s been wonderful having Shilo here,” Muschamp said. “And from a parent’s perspective, it’s been awesome. But no, I talked to Shilo to tell him congratulations obviously, and several times on Friday, I check curfew (before games) and he’ll be on the phone with his dad talking, and we’ll holler back and forth on FaceTime and stuff like that.”

Sanders’ desire to coach on the collegiate level has been documented before, and Muschamp said Tuesday he knew it would happen eventually.

“Really happy for him and a great opportunity. (He) wants to get into college coaching, obviously wanted Shedeur to graduate high school before he did that and coach him through that process,” Muschamp said. “But really happy for Deion ... Coach Prime, excuse me.”

