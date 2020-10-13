Gamecocks hoping for update in coming days on Jalen Brooks’ NCAA appeal

The NCAA is capricious when it comes to the waivers that allow a college athlete to not have to sit out a season as a transfer.

South Carolina’s football program is still sitting and waiting on the news of whether or not one of its better play-makers, transfer wide receiver Jalen Brooks, will win an appeal to play this season. USC is hoping that the NCAA’s inconsistency works out in the program’s favor.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said Tuesday he had no update, but did mention the possibility of news coming soon. Nothing is guaranteed.

“We’re still in that appeal process,” Muschamp said. “I talked to (senior deputy AD) Chance Miller I believe yesterday. I know Jalen and Chance talked again yesterday. Maybe in the next couple days, I hope. But again there’s no timetable, ever, on any of those things.”

Brooks is the 6-foot-3, 190-pound receiver who joined the team during the summer. After putting up big numbers at Division II Wingate near Charlotte, he moved first to Tarlton State to play for a bigger program — then he came back to the Carolinas to join the Gamecocks.

A star in camp and an explosive deep threat the last time he took the field for games, he was expected to beef up a wide receiver group that still hasn’t developed consistent depth.

Senior Shi Smith has been an anchor, with Xavier Legette still learning the finer points but showing potential. Behind them, the team has rolled through the likes of Rico Powers, Dakereon Joyner and Josh Vann, but no one has asserted himself as a consistent threat.

USC got more than 15 snaps out of walk-on Trey Adkins against Vanderbilt last week. And for now, Brooks is stuck as an overqualified scout-teamer.

South Carolina has had some success with the waivers in recent seasons. USC got Nick Muse eligible last year, but it came two days before the second game. The year prior, they went 1-for-2, with Clemson transfer Josh Belk getting eligible and Southern Cal transfer Jamel Cook having to sit.

Muschamp also updated the status of offensive lineman Mark Fox and receivers Randrecus Davis and OrTre Smith, who are all sitting out the season because of COVID-19 concerns. The coach was asked if they’re expected to return to the team come spring.

“(Davis), OrTre and Mark are still enrolled in school,” Muschamp said, “doing well academically. We’ll see in January where things sit.”